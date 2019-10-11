Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Day After Bengal Triple Murder, BJP to Meet Amit Shah, President Over 'Breakdown' of Law & Order

The brutal murder of a school teacher, his wife and minor son in Murshidabad acquired political overtones on Thursday with the BJP and West Bengal Governor hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Day After Bengal Triple Murder, BJP to Meet Amit Shah, President Over 'Breakdown' of Law & Order
File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Kolkata: The BJP has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in West Bengal, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday.

This comes in the backdrop of the gruesome triple murder in Murshidabad district and alleged attack on BJP workers across the state.

Vijayvargiya, who is also the party's in-charge of West Bengal, criticised the state government over the killings and the alleged attack on BJP workers.

"We have sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the worsening law and order situation in Bengal. People are being killed in broad daylight," Vijayvargiya told PTI.

According to BJP sources, the party would prepare a memorandum with details of more than 80 BJP workers killed in the state in the last two years.

The brutal murder of a school teacher, his wife and minor son in Murshidabad acquired political overtones on Thursday with the BJP and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings, and the RSS claiming the teacher was its supporter.

Dhankhar had said that the incident had "put humanity to shame", and castigated the state machinery for alleged lack of response.

Bandhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

The BJP also alleged that one of its workers in South 24 Parganas district was injured on Thursday after Trinamool Congress activists shot at him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram", a charge denied by the ruling party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram