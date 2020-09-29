Day after BJP Clears Air, Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP Announces Alliance with BSP & JPS for Bihar Polls

In a unexpected move, the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) announced on Tuesday that the party will contest the Bihar Assembly Elections along with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Janwadi Party Socialist.

The nomination process for candidates for the first phase of the state elections will begin in two days.

On Monday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed speculation that it is on the verge of an agreement with Upendra Kushwaha for the elections scheduled to be held in late October and November.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Bihar election 2020 in a press conference on September 25. The assembly elections in Bihar will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, elections will be held in 71 Assembly constituencies. In the second, 94 Assembly constituencies will go to polls and voting will be held in 78 Assembly constituencies in the final phase.

On Tuesday, the ECI announced the dates for by-polls scheduled to be conducted across several States. This comes after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday had said that the poll body would hold a meeting on September 29 regarding the by-polls.