Day After Centre Fixes Cap, Delhi Cabinet Approves Salary Hike for MLAs to Rs 30,000 Per Month

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved salary hike for MLAs as per the Centre’s proposal, raising the pay to Rs 30,000 from Rs 12,000 per month, a day after the Centre rejected a plan to raise salaries of MLAs at par with other state legislatures.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet approved the Centre’s proposed salary for MLAs, even as the government said Delhi’s MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid MLAs across India.

The salary of Delhi’s MLAs hasn’t increased since 10 years. The Kejriwal government had requested the MHA that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states.

Sources said BJP and Congress-ruled states are currently paying 1.5-2 times higher salaries and allowances to MLAs. Many states provide many other perks and allowances to their MLAs like House Rent, Office Rent, Staff and Vehicle Allowances that the Delhi government does not.

In December 2015, the AAP government had got a Bill passed in the Delhi assembly raising emoluments of MLAs to Rs 2.10 lakh a month. The Bill, however, became null and void as prior permission was not taken from authorities concerned before tabling it in the assembly, they said “The Centre restricted increase in salary of MLAs in Delhi to Rs 30,000; Delhi’s MLAs will continue to be among the lowest paid MLAs in India," a source in the government claimed.

Currently, a Delhi MLA gets Rs 53,000 a month. This includes Rs 12,000 as salary, and the rest are allowances. Besides, they get Rs 30,000 a month for paying two staff members whome they can hire, the sources said. “They can get a revised salary of Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 as allowances, totalling Rs 90,000 per month," the source said.

The breakup of revised salary and allowances is basic salary Rs 30,000, constituency allowance, Rs 25,000, secretarial allowance Rs 15,000, telephone allowance Rs 10,000, and conveyance allowance.

