Day After Court Quashes Case Against Pehlu Khan, Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP Govt of 'Intentionally' Registering the Case

New Delhi A day after the Rajasthan High Court quashed a case of illegal bovine transportation against lynching victim Pehlu Khan, his sons and a transporter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the former state BJP government and police intentionally registered the case against them.

He further alleged that this was done under a conspiracy to protect the real culprits.

"A person named Pehlu was killed in mob lynching and when it became an issue, the then (BJP) government and police administration, to save their skin, registered a counter case of illegal bovine transportation against Pehlu and his sons instead of an impartial probe," he said welcoming the court order.

Gehlot said there was an atmosphere of mob lynching in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to say that it (lynching) was done by anti-social elements.

"Modi said this once only. If he, Amit Shah, RSS and the BJP repeat this again, then the mob lynching can be stopped because after (the case of) Pehlu Khan, mob lynching is still happening in the country," he said.

"A case was framed against Pehlu and his sons and a challan was submitted within 10 days after we came to power in December last year and no one got to know this because they already had the conspiracy and the challan was silently submitted in the court, which has now been quashed," he said.

In the Pehlu Khan lynching case, Gehlot said, the accused were acquitted because the investigation was done with an intention to save them.

He said his government constituted a special investigation team (in August, 2019) on the basis of which an appeal was filed in the court against the acquittal of the accused in the lynching case.

"We are hopeful that Pehlu will get justice. He is not there in the world but he has become a symbol of mob lynching. Whenever there would be such an incident, he will be remembered by judiciary, bureaucracy, police and all," he said.

Gehlot said that the government will ensure justice and action will be taken against guilty policemen.

He also stressed that the state government brought a law against mob lynching.

However, it was stuck with the Union Home Ministry and should be forwarded to the President of India, the chief minister said.

On the state government's decision of ending exemption of private vehicles from toll tax on state highways, the chief minister said the former BJP government's decision to exempt private vehicles from it was taken in view of the assembly elections.

"The previous government's decision was not based on merit," he said.

