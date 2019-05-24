Day After Decisive Mandate, Modi Visits 'Margdarshaks' Advani and MM Joshi to Seek Blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah Friday called on party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi following NDA's return to power at the Centre with a decisive mandate.The saffron party emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha election results with a massive vote share of around 48% as per latest trends."Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted. He also posted a picture of the meeting. Modi and Shah later met Joshi.After meeting Joshi, Modi tweeted, "Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings."Prime Minister Narendra Modi won from Varanasi as he retained the seat by a margin of over 4.79 lakh votes. He is expected to visit his Lok Sabha seat on May 28 and on May 29 he is likely to visit his home state Gujarat. The Prime Minister is expected to take oath for his second term on May 30.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)