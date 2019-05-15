Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Day After DMK Chief MK Stalin's Meeting With KCR, Treasurer Duraimurugan Calls on CM Chandrababu Naidu

Duraimurugan's unscheduled visit has assumed political significance as DMK has refused to support the TRS' proposed Federal Front.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Day After DMK Chief MK Stalin's Meeting With KCR, Treasurer Duraimurugan Calls on CM Chandrababu Naidu
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Amaravati: DMK treasurer and senior party leader Duraimurugan called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu here Tuesday in what was termed as a 'private visit' by the Telugu Desam Party.

The meeting came a day after TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao called on DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and discussed with him, his proposal for a Federal Front.

Duraimurugan's 'unscheduled' visit assumed political significance as DMK has refused to support the TRS' proposed Federal Front.

The DMK leader, who had come with his family, refused to speak to the waiting mediapersons after the meeting. Naidu has over the past few months been engaged in a one-upmanship with Rao over their roles in national politics.

The TDP chief has been claiming he was the one who brought non-BJP parties onto a single platform at the national level.

On the other hand, Rao has sought the support of regional parties to forge a Federal Front that doesn't have either the BJP or the Congress.

Interestingly, the two political groupings have not yet taken shape even as the two chief ministers are still toiling to put the pieces together.

In this backdrop, the DMK treasurer's meeting with the TDP president generated political interest.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram