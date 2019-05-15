English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After DMK Chief MK Stalin's Meeting With KCR, Treasurer Duraimurugan Calls on CM Chandrababu Naidu
Duraimurugan's unscheduled visit has assumed political significance as DMK has refused to support the TRS' proposed Federal Front.
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Amaravati: DMK treasurer and senior party leader Duraimurugan called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu here Tuesday in what was termed as a 'private visit' by the Telugu Desam Party.
The meeting came a day after TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao called on DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and discussed with him, his proposal for a Federal Front.
Duraimurugan's 'unscheduled' visit assumed political significance as DMK has refused to support the TRS' proposed Federal Front.
The DMK leader, who had come with his family, refused to speak to the waiting mediapersons after the meeting. Naidu has over the past few months been engaged in a one-upmanship with Rao over their roles in national politics.
The TDP chief has been claiming he was the one who brought non-BJP parties onto a single platform at the national level.
On the other hand, Rao has sought the support of regional parties to forge a Federal Front that doesn't have either the BJP or the Congress.
Interestingly, the two political groupings have not yet taken shape even as the two chief ministers are still toiling to put the pieces together.
In this backdrop, the DMK treasurer's meeting with the TDP president generated political interest.
The meeting came a day after TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao called on DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and discussed with him, his proposal for a Federal Front.
Duraimurugan's 'unscheduled' visit assumed political significance as DMK has refused to support the TRS' proposed Federal Front.
The DMK leader, who had come with his family, refused to speak to the waiting mediapersons after the meeting. Naidu has over the past few months been engaged in a one-upmanship with Rao over their roles in national politics.
The TDP chief has been claiming he was the one who brought non-BJP parties onto a single platform at the national level.
On the other hand, Rao has sought the support of regional parties to forge a Federal Front that doesn't have either the BJP or the Congress.
Interestingly, the two political groupings have not yet taken shape even as the two chief ministers are still toiling to put the pieces together.
In this backdrop, the DMK treasurer's meeting with the TDP president generated political interest.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results