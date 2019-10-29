'Families United, Only Parties Different': JJP's Dushyant Days After Father Ajay Chautala Meets Estranged Brother
Monday's amicable meeting between Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala triggered hopes of a festering family dispute that led to a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) last year coming to end.
File photo of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala.
New Delhi: The Chautala families are united, only parties are different, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday, a day after his father Ajay Chautala met his estranged brother Abhay Chautala at a farmhouse.
Monday's amicable meeting between Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala triggered hopes of a festering family dispute that led to a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) last year coming to end.
Asked about the prospects of his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the INLD coming together, Dushyant Chautala, without taking any names, said they should reconsider what they have done.
"The families are united, only parties are different...and it is for them to consider who broke the ties," he told reporters here.
Dushyant Chautala launched the JJP in December 2018 after he, his younger brother Digvijay Chautala and Ajay Chautala were expelled from the Abhay Chautala-led INLD.
The JJP won 10 seats in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly polls and emerged as the kingmaker in the state which threw up a fractured mandate, with both the BJP and the Congress falling short of the majority mark in the 90-member House.
On the other hand, the INLD registered its worst performance in the polls, with the party bagging only one seat.
Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year prison term in a teachers' recruitment scam along with his father Om Prakash Chautala and is out on a two-week furlough from Tihar Jail, termed the
INLD's decision to expel him and his sons "wrong".
"I had said earlier also that we will force them to rethink. I had said we will create such circumstances that Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala (INLD president) and INLD will be forced to rethink. They took a wrong decision which affected not only the people of Haryana but also the family," he said.
"Even now I am saying that he (O P Chautala) should rethink, he is our elder, we respect him. I am always of the belief that division in the family never helps anyone, it only causes loss," he added.
Ajay Chautala met Abhay Chautala at the family's farmhouse in Teja Khera in Haryana's Sirsa district along with his uncle Ranjit Singh Chautala.
Party sources said the two brothers met warmly and talked animatedly for quite some time.
They said it was after a long time since the split that the two brothers met on a happy note on an occasion like Diwali. The two had met a few months ago after the death of their mother Sneh Lata.
Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, some 'khaps' and even former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, a family friend of the Chautalas, had made efforts to bring the two brothers together but in vain.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spark off Dating Rumours at Diwali Party
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10
- Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- The Complete Air Purifier Buying Guide: Here is How to Beat The Delhi Pollution