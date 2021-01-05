Day After Karnataka CM-Yatnal Spat, BJP MLA Claims Airing Woes Would Invite Disciplinary Action

A day after the reported face-off between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the BJP's Hosadurga legislator Goolihatti D Shekar claimed on Tuesday the party's MLAs are in a state of predicament where speaking against development works coming to a halt would invite disciplinary action. "….If we speak then it will be given a different meaning followed by disciplinary action. Hence, we MLAs are in a doubtful state and are caught in a trap," Shekar told reporters here ahead of attending the two-day BJP's Karnataka unit meet which began on Monday.

He claimed speaking to the media to air their woes would mean that disciplinary action would be initiated. "Why do we need to be in such a situation? It's better to stay away and keep mum.Please spare us." "Works are not happening in our areas, ministers are not accessible…if we approach the ministers the works do not take place and even if the chief minister gives in writing, the works don't happen," Shekar claimed.

BJP sources said there was reportedly a face-off between the Chief Minister and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday over the alleged interference of Chief Minister's son B Y Vijayendra in the party as well as administrative affairs. According to the BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, the matter has been referred to the party's disciplinary committee.

Yatnal has been upset for quite sometime allegedly over being overlooked for ministerial berth and has even claimed that the change of guard in the state was in the offing and someone else may replace Yediyurappa. State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has however ruled out any possibility of change of guard in the state.

The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was attended by the chief minister, state BJP chief Kateel, and the party's national general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh. The MLAs aired their grievances before the party leadership.

Development works in constituencies and ministerial positions are the key demands of the ruling party MLAs. The cabinet reshuffle is in the offing for quite some time but due to certain reasons, it has been put on hold.

Among the sanctioned ministerial position of 34, seven are still lying vacant for which some MLAs are jostling to secure a place for themselves.