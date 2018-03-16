Day After Kejriwal's Apology to Bikram Singh Majithia, Rumblings of Discontent Surface in AAP

A day after Aam Aadmi Party Convener Arvind Kejriwal tendered apology to former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, rumblings of discontent are getting louder in the party.Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira has said Kejriwal should have consulted the state unit before apologising.AAP MLAs are currently meeting in Chandigarh to decide the next course of action.AAP ally and Insaf Party Leader in Punjab Simarjit Singh Bains has dubbed Kejriwal’s decision to apologise as a ‘betrayal’ reeking of ‘back-door dealings’.In another development, Lok Sabha MP Bagwant Mann has resigned as the chief of the party unit.In a tweet, Mann said “I’m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an ‘Aam Aadmi’ (common man) of Punjab.”Bikram Singh Majithia, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and minister in Parkash Singh Badal government, had filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal for accusing him of having links with drug traders.Kejriwal had made these allegations during campaign in the run-up to the Punjab state Assembly polls last year.