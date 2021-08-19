Day After Killing of a BJP Worker, Saffron Party Sarpanch Held with Pistol in Kulgam

At least 27 BJP workers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years and seven among them alone were killed in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. This has created a panic among the workers and felt insecure about security issues.

Meanwhile, a BJP sarpanch along with his associate have been arrested with a pistol by police in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Officials said that BJP Sarpanch Aqib Shafi Badar, a resident of Qaimoh Kulgam, was arrested along with the pistol from his residence in the Qaimoh area of the district.

The police also said that a joint patrolling party of 1RR and the Kulgam Police apprehended two suspicious persons who were coming on a motorcycle bearing registration No. PB-H-1118 from Khudwani.

The riders, who were signalled to stop, brandished a pistol and tried to flee. But both the individuals were apprehended. Police recovered a pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds of bullets from them.

They have been identified as Aqib Shafi Badder from Badderpora Qaimoh (Sarpanch) and Mohammad Amin Hajam from Hangalgund Kokernag. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

