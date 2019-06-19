Day After Mamata Warns Against Graft, People Across Bengal Demand 'Cut Money' Back from TMC Leaders
Angry people gheraoed Trinamool leaders and elected representatives of panchayats and municipalities in Birbhum, Malda, Purulia and Bankura districts and demanded that the money allegedly taken from them to provide them benefits from various schemes of the government be returned.
File photo of Trinamool Congress cupremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee directed party leaders to give back any money they might have taken as bribe from beneficiaries of government schemes, elected representatives faced public ire in various parts of the state with the people demanding return of the "cut money".
Angry people gheraoed Trinamool leaders and elected representatives of panchayats and municipalities in Birbhum, Malda, Purulia and Bankura districts. They demanded that the Trinamool Congress leaders return the money allegedly taken from them to provide them benefits from various schemes of the government.
"They (TMC leaders) should return the money they have taken from us. These are government schemes for us. These are our rights. Why should we give cut money to avail benefits of those schemes?" said a protestor at Ilambazar in Birbhum district. The protestor, along with others, staged a sit-in outside the residence of a local TMC leader.
A similar incident took place at Barjora in Bankura district where local people shouted slogans against Trinamool members in the panchayat and demanded immediate return of the "bribe" they had allegedly taken from them. A huge police contingent went to the spot to control the situation.
The protest came a day after Banerjee told party councillors that she had received complaints of bribes being taken even from beneficiaries of the 'Samabyathi' scheme in which a one-time payment of Rs 2,000 is given to poor people for performing the last rites of a family member.
"I do not want to keep thieves in my party. If I take action they will join some other party. Some leaders are claiming 25 per cent commission for providing housing grants to the poor. This should stop immediately. Return the money if any of you have taken it," Banerjee had said. The CM had also asked corruption victims to write to the Chief Minister's Office directly.
Though the TMC leadership declined to comment on the protest, the BJP and the CPI(M) got another issue to attack the ruling party. "This is people's outburst against the Trinamool Congress. The people are fed up with the cut money and syndicate culture of the TMC in the state. Such protests will increase in the days to come," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.
CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said since 2011, West Bengal has been known for syndicate culture brought in by the TMC.
In West Bengal, 'syndicate' means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality at high prices.
Meanwhile, a TMC leader was arrested in Malda district on charges of corruption, police said. Sukesh Yadav, the pradhan of Mahanandatola gram panchayat, was accused of embezzling around Rs 1 crore from the funds of the MGNREGA. Yadav claimed that he had been framed.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CBFC Gives 'A' Rating to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Asks to Modify Drug Snorting Scene
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Been the Best So Far: Ganguly
- Renault Triber Unveiled in India, Gets 7 Seats and a Modular Cabin
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Manager Paul Heyman
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s