Day After Marathon Meet with NCP, Cong Discusses Maha Logjam, to Announce Final Decision Tomorrow

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told the media after a meeting at party chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence that that the CWC was briefed on the discussion between NCP and Congress on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
File photo of Sonia Gandhi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Thursday reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the NCP on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told the media after a meeting at party chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence that that the CWC was briefed on the discussion between NCP and Congress on Wednesday.

However, Congress sources said a final decision on Maharashtra is expected by tomorrow.

The CWC, the sources said, has broadly agreed to go ahead with government formation with Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Another meeting between Congress and NCP is to happen Thursday night and a final meeting with Shiv Sena will happen Friday in Mumbai.

The decision on government formation in Maharashtra will be announced in Mumbai on Friday, the sources said.

