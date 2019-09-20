Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Day after Modi's Pakistan Barb, Sharad Pawar Says PMO Doesn't Provide Accurate Info to PM

At a rally in Nashik on Friday, Modi had said it did not suit a leader of Pawar's stature to speak highly of Pakistan at a time when the world was aware of the location of terror factories.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18

Updated:September 20, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Day after Modi's Pakistan Barb, Sharad Pawar Says PMO Doesn't Provide Accurate Info to PM
File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar.
Mumbai: A day after being targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Pakistan, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said the former had failed to understand his opinion on the matter.

Pawar said had Modi understood what he had said, he would not have made such a statement. "I was under the impression that there is an adequate machinery in the PMO which provides accurate information to the prime minister. But that doesn't seem to be the case," Pawar told News18. "I did not speak on any public platform, but in an internal event of my party. I had said that the Pakistani army and politicians sow seeds of hatred in the hearts of the people there.”

Addressing a rally in Nashik on Friday, Modi had said it did not suit a leader of Pawar's statureto speak highly of Pakistan at a time when the entire world was aware where the terror factories lay. Modi was speaking at the concluding rally of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh Yatra. Dates for Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be announced soon.

Till now, both Modi and BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made it a point to speak against the NCP patriarch during their public rallies in the state.

Recently Shah had asked in Solapur what Pawar had done for the people of Maharashtra in all these years. Days later, the former chief minister said, “Whatever good or bad I did, I never went to prison. And those who went to prison shouldn't ask Sharad Pawar what he did."

Very few senior NCP leaders have spoken out against Modi or Shah for their remarks on their party chief, barring lawmaker Jitendra Awhad and party’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik. Also, a number of party leaders have been jumping boat and switching allegiance to the ruling BJP and its alliance partner Shiv Sena in recent times.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
