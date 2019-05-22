Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Day After NPP MLA's Death, Forces Launch Massive Crackdown on Militants in Arunachal Pradesh

Suspected NSCN militants on Tuesday gunned down sitting MLA and National People's Party candidate for the state assembly polls, Tirong Aboh and 10 others, including his son, in Tirap district in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Day After NPP MLA's Death, Forces Launch Massive Crackdown on Militants in Arunachal Pradesh
Representative image.
New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have launched a massive operation against the insurgents who killed an MLA and 10 others in the state.

He said when members of local community are involved in insurgent activities and maintain links with militants, the security operations can result in collateral damage.

"A massive military operation has been launched by the security forces in eastern Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju said in a Facebook post.

Suspected NSCN militants on Tuesday gunned down sitting MLA and National People's Party (NPP) candidate for the state assembly polls, Tirong Aboh and 10 others, including his son, in Tirap district in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, asserted that unless local people cooperate, military action alone cannot be a permanent solution.

"When some members of the local community are involved in insurgent activities and maintain links with them, the security operations would result in collateral damage which becomes an issue of human rights. Some people will only question and blame the security forces but never condemn the acts of insurgents," he said.

The Union Minister of State for Home said some people talk against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), "which is only brought for providing better security to the citizens".

"Since 1997-98, politicians and other important people are primarily responsible as they fall prey to the pressure and at times, take the help of insurgents. It is time to take a tough stand and everyone should come together and say no to violence and insurgent groups. If we all stand unitedly, we shall overcome," he said.

Many political parties and civil society groups in the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding the repeal of the AFSPA, which gives special powers to the armed forces to shoot or arrest any suspect and carry out searches on any premises without warrants.

Expressing shock over the brutal killing of the MLA and 10 others, Rijiju said in the last few years, security situation in the entire Arunachal Pradesh has improved, but the two incidents in Tirap district this election have spoilt the atmosphere.

Director General of Arunachal Pradesh Police SBK Singh said on Tuesday the Army units had launched massive combing operations in the area to nab the perpetrators.

Senior police officers of Tirap and neighbouring Changlang districts have reached Khonsa to supervise and coordinate with various security agencies for the operations, Singh said.

The Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh were held along with the Lok Sabha election on April 11.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram