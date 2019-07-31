Day After Parting Ways with Congress, Sanjay Sinh Joins BJP

New Delhi: A day after quitting the Congress and his Rajya Sabha membership, Sanjay Sinh joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior leaders of the saffron party, including its working president JP Nadda.

Sinh joined the BJP along with his wife Amita. He asserted that the entire country had reposed its faith in Narendra Modi's leadership and he too had decided to support the prime minister.

Nadda said their induction in the BJP will strengthen the party.

A member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family, Sinh wields considerable influence in Amethi and the neighbouring region, which includes Raibareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sinh had been in the BJP earlier as well.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who was present during his joining ceremony, said Sinh brought with him vast political experience.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Sinh, while announcing his resignation from the party on Tuesday, had said it was still living in the past and was unaware of the future.

"The Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with Prime Minister Modi and if the country is with him, I am with him. I will join the BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party as well as from the Rajya Sabha. The Congress is unapproachable and unreachable. I have taken this decision after watching this for a long time," he had said.

"The Congress is rudderless, directionless and there is a distance from the people... I am supporting Modi because of 'sabka sath sabka vikas'," he had added.

The BJP has won over a number of Rajya Sabha members from opposition parties of late as it works to bolster its strength in the Upper House of Parliament.