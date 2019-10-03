Day after Protesting Outside Sonia's House, Haryana Leader Ashok Tanwar Resigns from Cong's Poll Committees
Tanwar alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into "Hooda Congress" as those who worked against the party's interests have got prominence.
File photo of Ashok Tanwar (Twitter Image)
New Delhi: A day after protesting outside Sonia Gandhi's residence here over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Thursday resigned from all election committees of the party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.
In his letter to Congress president Gandhi, Tanwar said he was stepping down from various committees formed by her for the Haryana assembly elections but would continue to work to strengthen the party as its "ordinary soldier".
He alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into "Hooda Congress" as those who worked against the party's interests in the last five years have been given prominence over those who slogged to strengthen the opposition party in Haryana.
Infighting in the Haryana Congress had reached the doorstep of Gandhi on Wednesday after Tanwar and his supporters protested outside her 10 Janpath residence, alleging corruption in distribution of tickets for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana.
Tanwar claimed that party workers are alleging corruption in ticket distribution, but did not spell out any details. He said if need be, he would give adequate proof of the same to Gandhi.
"The way ticket distribution has been done is not as per practice and laid rules," he said, asking the party to spell out the criterion for allocation of tickets.
Asked if he would campaign for the party, Tanwar said he would assess it as and when someone requires him for campaigning, he would take a call accordingly.
Tanwar, however, did not rule out that his supporters would contest against the Congress nominees, saying it would be their own call and he cannot influence them.
