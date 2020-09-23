Day After Quitting as Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey Keeps Cards on Political Plans Close to Chest

Gupteshwar Pandey, who quit as Bihar DGP on Tuesday evening, said he had not joined any political party yet and so far as social work was concerned, he could do it without entering politics too.

“I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too,” he said.

Pandey stepped down from his post after taking voluntary retirement from the services and his request seeking VRS was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Pandey, who was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, found himself mired in controversy after his sexist comment aimed at Rhea Chakraborty. Hours after the Supreme Court last month ordered a CBI probe into Rajput's death, Pandey had said that Chakraborty did not have the "aukat" (stature) to comment about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Pandey had later apologised for the remark.

This is not the first time Pandey has taken premature retirement, with the first one going way back in 2009. It is said that the police official apparently wanted to contest the 2009 General Elections from Buxar on Bharatiya Janata Party’s ticket but the plan did not materialise.

He then requested the state government if he could take his resignation back. The then government agreed to the police official’s plea and he was back on duty.

Reports suggest Pandey may be fielded by the BJP from Sahpur in Buxar district for the upcoming elections.