Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

After Brief Rebellion & Homecoming, Ajit Pawar Preaches Unity to NCP MLAs

The leaders discussed issues relating to Thursday's swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister, Assembly Speaker's election, confidence motion and programmes to be organised to mark NCP chief Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday on December 12.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Brief Rebellion & Homecoming, Ajit Pawar Preaches Unity to NCP MLAs
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the BJP last week to form government in Maharashtra but quit it later, attended a meeting of his party legislators here on Wednesday and guided them on various issues, party MLA Dhananjay Munde said.

The leaders discussed issues relating to Thursday's swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister, Assembly Speaker's election, confidence motion and programmes to be organised to mark NCP chief Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday on December 12, he said.

"We discussed the confidence motion. Dada (Ajit Pawar) also attended the meeting. He guided us besides (Sunil) Tatkare saheb and (NCP state chief) Jayant Patil saheb," Munde, the MLA from Parli seat, told reporters.

"Dada said we are united. I had said earlier too. (Sharad) Pawar Saheb's leadership is the ultimate leadership," Munde added.

Senior party leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil were also present at the meeting, held at the Y B Chavan Centre here ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Thackeray as the state's next chief minister on Thursday evening.

Ajit Pawar, 60, who won the October 21 state polls from Pune's Baramati seat with a margin of 1.65 lakh votes, shocked his party and family last Saturday after he joined hands with the BJP and became deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

The NCP subsequently sacked him as its legislature unit leader the same day. However, he continues to be a member of the party.

Ajit Pawar on Tuesday resigned as Dy CM citing "personal reasons", following which Fadnavis too stepped down as chief minister, leading to collapse of the BJP-led government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram