Day After Quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari Resigns from TMC Amid Reports of Joining BJP

A day after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress. Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month.

According to party sources, he wrote to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee apprising her of his decision to resign from the party's primary membership.

Adhikari formally resigned as an MLA of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. “I hereby tender my resignation as a member of West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," the MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district said in a letter to the Speaker.

Adhikari is expected to cross over to the saffron camp later this week. His induction is likely to happen during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state later this week. Adhikari is expected to travel to Delhi before switching sides. He is also expected to be given security by the Union home ministry, formalities for which News18 has learnt are currently in process.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy hailed Adhikari's decision and said the saffron party would welcome him with open arms. "The day Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the state cabinet, I had said I would be happy if he leaves the TMC and join the BJP. Today he has resigned as MLA, and I welcome his decision," Roy said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also lauded Adhikari's decision and said the BJP would be happy to welcome him. Efforts by veteran TMC leaders like Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay for reconciliation had failed to placate Adhikari.

Before quitting as the minister for transport and irrigation, Adhikari had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and had not been attending state cabinet meetings.

The Trinamool Congress has already decided that it will not take any further initiative to convince the disgruntled Adhikari to remain in the party. However, the party is open to hear him – if at all he has to say something to Banerjee.