Day After Quitting as Punjab Cong Chief, Sidhu Out With Praise for Mann, Bats for 'New Anti-Mafia Era'

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently resigned as Punjab congress chief after the party’s dismal performance in the state, praised newly-sworn Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday and said the AAP leader had unfurled a ‘new anti-mafia’ era in the state.

Sidhu, known for regularly courting controversy, said he hoped Mann would bring back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies. The Aam Aadmi party had dealt a devastating blow to the rule of Congress in the state, winning 92 out of 117 seats in the state.

“The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects … Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti - Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations …hope he rises to the occasion , brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro - people policies … best always," Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu, after the Congress’s defeat in Punjab, had said he ‘humbly’ accepted the mandate of the public. “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!," he had said.

Following the party’s drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers. The Congress was expected to be a major contender in what was expected to be a multi-cornered fight in the state assembly elections. But it was thrashed by the AAP, which won 92 of the total 117 assembly seats.

The state of Punjab, previously under Congress rule, had seen massive infighting between Navjot Singh Sidhu and then CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who was later replaced with Charanjit Singh Channi.

However, the party has now faced criticism over its dismal performance, with many party leaders, including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, blaming the Congress’s infighting for it. The grand old party saw a significant drop in vote share compared to the 2017 elections, with even Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi losing both seats he ran for.

Sidhu had joined the Congress in January 2017. He won the Amritsar East constituency in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections by a margin of more than 42,000 votes.

When he joined the Congress, Sidhu said that he is a “born Congressman” who came back to his roots. In 2019, he resigned from the Punjab Cabinet amid a tussle with then chief minister Amarinder Singh. Sidhu posted a copy of his resignation on Twitter on July 14, claiming that it was delivered to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 10.

In July 2021, he was appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, succeeding Sunil Jakhar. However, in September last year, he resigned as president of the committee, but the high command rejected his resignation.​

