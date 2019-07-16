Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Day after Resigning from Rajya Sabha as Samajwadi Party MP, Neeraj Shekhar Joins BJP

Earlier in the day, Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, met PM Narendra Modi. RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had accepted the Shekhar's resignation after being satisfied that the same was voluntary and genuine.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 16, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Day after Resigning from Rajya Sabha as Samajwadi Party MP, Neeraj Shekhar Joins BJP
Former SP leader Neeraj Shekhar joins the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Credit: ANI Twitter)
Loading...

Lucknow: In what may be termed as a major jolt to the Samajwadi Party in the ‘Purvanchal’ region of the state, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar and SP Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

He said in Delhi, “I am formally joining the BJP today as I thought that it was not possible to continue working in the party with which I was associated. I wish to contribute towards nation-building and that is why I am joining the BJP.”

He had paid a visit to Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday, after resigning from the SP and giving up his Rajya Sabha membership.

The development came as a major setback to the SP that is yet to recover from the shock of the Lok Sabha poll outcome, even as it served as a further boost to the saffron camp which is on an expansion mode across the country.

Shekhar, a first-time Rajya Sabha MP was considered quite close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and a strong Thakur community leader. A two-time Lok Sabha MP, Shekhar, 50, was first elected to the Lower House in a by-election in Ballia in 2007 after his father’s death. He retained the seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Following his defeat in the 2014 parliamentary polls, the SP nominated him to the Rajya Sabha and his term was to expire in November 2020. Sources said a spat over ticket distribution during the recent general elections with Yadav may have led Shekhar to decide on switching camps.

Speculations are rife he may be given a ministerial berth in the Modi cabinet or may be sent to Upper House again on a BJP ticket.

Earlier in the day, Vice President and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had accepted Shekhar’s resignation after being satisfied that the same was voluntary and genuine. With the latest defection, the tally of Samajwadi Party MPs came down to 12 in the House of 240 seats.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram