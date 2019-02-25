Day After Robert Vadra Hints at Political Plunge, Posters in UP Offer Warm Welcome

A day after Robert Vadra hinted at taking the political plunge through a Facebook post, posters appeared in his hometown Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad beckoning his entry into politics."Robert Vadraji, you are welcome to contest from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat," the posters read, which were accredited to the ‘Moradabad Youth Congress’.An enlarged picture of the businessman, who is Congress in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, is seen in the posters along with smaller pictures of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party chief Rahul Gandhi.BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, taking a dig at Vadra, said, “Robert Vadra ji you are welcome to contest the polls from UP's Moradabad LS constituency. Yeh jo P-R (Priyanka-Rahul) siyasi circus hai, uss P-R siyasi circus mein joker ki entry baaki thi aur joker ki entry ab dikhayi pad rahi hai. (A joker’s entry was awaited in P-R’s (Priyanka-Rahul) political circus, and with your entry, this too shall be fulfilled)”.The BJP currently holds the seat from Moradabad and the Congress is sparing no efforts in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.On Sunday, Vadra, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, had indicated that he was ready for a “larger role in serving the people”.“The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling ... All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use... once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people.., " Vadra wrote in a Facebook post.However, later speaking to CNN-News18, he said he did not “have to be in politics to help the people of the country” and added saying, "but if by joining I can make a larger difference, then why not? But the people will decide".The speculations of his entry into politics come days after Priyanka Gandhi's much-awaited foray into politics. The All India Congress Committee’s in-charge for UP east made her debut in with a grand roadshow in Lucknow earlier this month.Congress will be contesting alone for the 80 parliamentary seats from the state after being left out from the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance.