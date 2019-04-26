English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After 'Sanyasi vs Aatanki' Jibe at Digvijaya Singh, Pragya Thakur Denies Making Statement
The Election Commission had taken suo motu cognizance and sought a report from the District Returning Officer on Thakur’s speech.
File photo of Pragya Singh Thakur being taken to a session court in Mumbai (PTI)
Loading...
Sehore: Days after being served two notices by the Election Commission for violating the poll code, BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur once again stirred controversy on Thursday by calling Congress’s Digvijaya Singh aatanki (terrorist). However, on Friday she denied making the statement.
“Uma Didi had defeated him 16 years ago and a sanyasin is here again to defeat this aatanki (terrorist),” Thakur said at a rally in Sehore on Thursday. She was inaugurating campaign office here.
“He will be destroyed again and will not be able to return to politics,” Thakur had said.
The Election Commission took suo motu cognizance and sought a report from the District Returning Officer on Thakur’s speech.
Taking a dig at the Congress, Thakur had also said that the Congress brands sadhu-sants as terrorists and sends them to jail.
Since her candidature, Thakur has been in controversies over her statements. Soon after she was picked by the BJP from Bhopal, she had said that Mumbai Anti-terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as she "cursed" him for torturing her. Thakur had also said that she was among those who had razed the Babri mosque.
The BJP top brass, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh, have asked her to practice refrain in her speeches.
“Uma Didi had defeated him 16 years ago and a sanyasin is here again to defeat this aatanki (terrorist),” Thakur said at a rally in Sehore on Thursday. She was inaugurating campaign office here.
“He will be destroyed again and will not be able to return to politics,” Thakur had said.
The Election Commission took suo motu cognizance and sought a report from the District Returning Officer on Thakur’s speech.
Taking a dig at the Congress, Thakur had also said that the Congress brands sadhu-sants as terrorists and sends them to jail.
Since her candidature, Thakur has been in controversies over her statements. Soon after she was picked by the BJP from Bhopal, she had said that Mumbai Anti-terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as she "cursed" him for torturing her. Thakur had also said that she was among those who had razed the Babri mosque.
The BJP top brass, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh, have asked her to practice refrain in her speeches.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- OnePlus 7 Pro Will Have a Triple Rear Camera, Confirms an Official Tweet Ahead of May 14 Launch
- Xiaomi Launches Electric Bike Himo T1 With 120 Km Range Priced at Rs 31,000 in China
- Which Maruti Suzuki Diesel Cars Would Go Off the Road by April 2020 and Who Will Benefit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results