Day after SC Order, Congress to Field 27% OBC Candidates in Madhya Pradesh Local Body Polls

The Congress will field 27% Other Backward Class candidates in the upcoming local body polls in Madhya Pradesh, the party announced on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court ordered the State Election Commission to hold MP’s civic and panchayat elections without the OBC quota.

The OBC candidates will lead the party in Lok Sabha and Assembly poll campaigns too, the party said. Sources said the party has agreed on it internally and will discuss it in a meeting to be chaired by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday evening.

SHIVRAJ GOVT UNDER FIRE

Adding to the pressure on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, former minister Kamleshwar Patel has advised the state to convene a special Assembly session to adopt a resolution on OBC quota and send it to the Centre for amendment in the Constitution.

Amid the BJP onslaught on the Congress that the latter is anti-OBC, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said they are ready to offer an affidavit in the court in support of the OBC quota, in case the ruling BJP wants them to do so.

Senior minister Bhupendra Singh said his government will fight till the end to ensure OBC quota in local body polls, but discarded the Congress’s suggestion of a special Assembly session. The top leadership has been apprised on the matter and legal opinions are being sought, added Singh.

CM CANCELS HIS FOREIGN TRIP

In the wake of the OBC issue, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cancelled his trip to Germany, US and Britain to attract investments, which was to begin on May 14.

Govt of Madhya Pradesh had planned for investment promotion meets in New York and London between 15-20th May 2022. This event evoked tremendous interest from many leading investors.— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 11, 2022

The state government has decided to file a review petition with the SC in the greater interest of backward classes, Chouhan tweeted.

WILL FINISH ELECTIONS BY JUNE 30: SEC

Following the directives of the apex court for holding civic body and panchayat polls in the state, the State Election Commission held a meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday. BP Singh, SEC chief, told the media that both the polls will be convened by June 30.

