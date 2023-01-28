Day After 'Security Lapse' Claim, Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from J&K's Awantipora; Mehbooba Mufti Joins

A day after Congress party alleged that a “security lapse" had hampered the Bharat Jodo Yatra during its Jammu and Kashmir leg in Banihal, it resumed the foot-march led by Rahul Gandhi, from Awantipora on Saturday.

Gandhi was joined by PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and a large number of workers from her party. He is likely to be joined by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

#WATCH | Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joins Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.(Video: AICC) pic.twitter.com/l3fLfIoTu5 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

“It’s the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s responsibility to provide security…" Gandhi had told reporters in Khanbal on Friday as he said the police administration “completely failed".

The party’s ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal early on Friday but soon after, got disrupted due to an alleged security lapse, party sources said. J&K’s Congress incharge Rajani Patil took to Twitter and blamed the UT administration for failing to provide proper security during the yatra.

Government sources, however, denied the allegations of a security lapse and told CNN-News18 that it is all a “ploy to gain sympathy".

The J&K administration had said pressure on security resources due to the size of the crowd, larger than planned, may have created an impression of lack of security arrangements during the Rahul Gandhi-led march.

Stringent security arrangements were put in place for the yatra, with security forces sealing off all roads leading to its starting point. Only authorised vehicles and reporters were allowed to reach the venue.

There was also a three-layered security ring around Gandhi as part of the heightened security measures.

The yatra was received by enthusiastic supporters at the Chursoo area of the south Kashmir district.

Congress workers and supporters carrying the tricolour and the party’s flags turned up in large numbers to receive Gandhi.

The former Congress chief resumed his walk at 9:20 am in his now-trademark white T-shirt, but wore a sleeveless jacket over it.

Gandhi had to cancel his walk on Friday from the Qazigund area as security forces failed to manage the large crowd that had gathered on this side of the Banihal tunnel through which the leader entered the Kashmir Valley.

Barely able to walk about 500 metres amidst jostling by the huge crowd, the yatra had to halt and Gandhi’s security team advised him not to go ahead.

The yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, is scheduled to reach Pantha Chowk in the outskirts of Srinagar later in the day, after a single stop near Birla School in Galandar area of Pampore.

After a night’s halt there, the yatra would resume on Sunday morning from Pantha Chowk and will culminate near Nehru Park on Boulevard Road in the city.

On Monday, Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters at M A Road, following which a public rally at SK Stadium here for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.

(With PTI Inputs)

