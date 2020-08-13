POLITICS

Independence Day

Day after Sharad Pawar's Censure of Parth Over CBI Probe Demand in SSR Case, Supriya Meets Cousin Ajit

File photo of NCP MP Supriya Sule.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, however, said she met the Maharashtra deputy chief minister in connection with public works in her Lok Sabha constituency, Baramati.

  Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and her cousin Ajit Pawar at the state secretariat 'Mantralaya' in Mumbai.

The meeting between the two NCP leaders took place a day after party chief Sharad Pawar censured publicly his grandnephew and Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, over seeking CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sule, however, said she met the deputy chief minister in connection with public works in her Lok Sabha constituency, Baramati.

"I met Dada (as Ajit Pawar is popularly known) in connection with works in my Lok Sabha constituency," she said after the 15-minute meeting.

Sharad Pawar had said on Wednesday that he gave "absolutely no importance" to Parth Pawar's demand of CBI probe into Rajput's death, and also termed his grandnephew as "immature".

The public censure set tongues wagging in Maharashtra's political circles. The NCP chief also said that he had full faith in the Mumbai Police but he will not oppose if someone still wanted the Central agency to investigate the case.

Hours after Sharad Pawar's remarks, Ajit Pawar met his uncle at the former's residence.

