Day After Sidhu Stung His Party's Govt on Issue of Drugs, CM Amarinder Rushes to Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

Day after newly-inducted Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu stung his government over a report on drugs, chief minister Amarinder Singh has rushed to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi. A source said that the meeting is scheduled between 12 and 12:30pm.

In a series of tweets, Sidhu accused his own party’s state government of delay in acting on the report by Special Task Force (STF) on drugs. He added that if the sealed report is not made public, he will move resolution in the next Assembly session. He further asked what action had been taken against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

“On May 23, 2018 the government filed before the court a opinion-cum-status report that still awaits the light of day in a sealed envelope. After 2.5 years of delay, how much more the people of Punjab should wait ?” Sidhu added, “No substantial order has been passed by Hon’ble Court in 2.5 years on this matter that impacts lives of Punjab’s Youth. Govt must move plea for preponement of opening of sealed reports to the earliest taking case against Majithia to a logical conclusion, punishing the guilty. Punishing culprits behind drug trade is Congress’s priority under an 18-point agenda. What is the action taken on Majithia? While the government seeks extradition of NRIs linked to the same case. If further delayed will bring resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha for making the reports public," Sidhu tweeted.

The home department had last week written to the STF chief, seeking to know the reason for delay in acting against the “big fish" involved in drug trade in Punjab. ACS home Anural Aggarwal had said in the letter to the STF that it does not require any government or high court order to investigate the drug trafficking matters.

A section of Congress MLAs has also demanded that the names of certain influential people mentioned by the STF in a sealed report to the court should be made public.

The issue of drugs has found place in all political debates in the state as Punjab has been battling the crisis for years. Sidhu’s tweet too doesn’t come as a surprise. More than the seriousness of the issue, the rift between the two top leaders has been in focus recently.

The tussle between the two dates back to 2019 when Sidhu had quit the Punjab Cabinet reportedly over issues regarding an election ticket for his wife and the decision by the CM to strip him of the portfolios of local government and tourism and culture ministry.

