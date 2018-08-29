English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Day After Stalin's Elevation to DMK President Post, Miffed Alagiri Drives Media Out of His Home
The incident comes a day after MK Stalin became the president of the DMK.
File photo of MK Alagiri. (PTI)
Loading...
Chennai: On August 24, MK Alagiri started meeting supporters at his residence in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. For the first three days, scores of people met Alagiri at his residence but the numbers have gradually declined since Monday.
On Wednesday, there were over 10 supporters who were at Alagiri's residence to meet him. Miffed over media’s lukewarm response to his cause, the expelled DMK leader asked them to leave his residence.
The incident comes a day after MK Stalin became the president of the DMK.
Alagiri said he has been meeting his supporters to discuss the next course of action. Alagiri had told CNN-News18 that he is not looking for a post in the DMK but wants to contribute to the party in the upcoming elections.
Alagiri, who has been flexing muscles since the death of his father M Karunanidhi, said the rally in Chennai was being organised as per the wishes of the cadres. “They (cadres) only wanted me to take the lead in organising the march to pay homage (to Karunanidhi),” said Alagiri.
He said that rally will prove his show of strength to the Stalin camp.
“Kalaingar (Karunanidhi) is not there now. The party has to be saved and protected,” Alagiri said. “If they don't readmit me, they will have to face consequences,” he added.
He also warned that if he is kept out the DMK, would face a similar defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election like it did in the last Parliament and Assembly polls. Alagiri wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for the south zone before his expulsion.
In December last year, following the DMK's embarrassing loss at the RK Nagar by-elections, Alagiri had pinned the blame on Stalin.
For now, the Stalin camp remains unperturbed and does not see Alagiri as a threat to the party.
On Wednesday, there were over 10 supporters who were at Alagiri's residence to meet him. Miffed over media’s lukewarm response to his cause, the expelled DMK leader asked them to leave his residence.
The incident comes a day after MK Stalin became the president of the DMK.
Alagiri said he has been meeting his supporters to discuss the next course of action. Alagiri had told CNN-News18 that he is not looking for a post in the DMK but wants to contribute to the party in the upcoming elections.
Alagiri, who has been flexing muscles since the death of his father M Karunanidhi, said the rally in Chennai was being organised as per the wishes of the cadres. “They (cadres) only wanted me to take the lead in organising the march to pay homage (to Karunanidhi),” said Alagiri.
He said that rally will prove his show of strength to the Stalin camp.
“Kalaingar (Karunanidhi) is not there now. The party has to be saved and protected,” Alagiri said. “If they don't readmit me, they will have to face consequences,” he added.
He also warned that if he is kept out the DMK, would face a similar defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election like it did in the last Parliament and Assembly polls. Alagiri wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for the south zone before his expulsion.
In December last year, following the DMK's embarrassing loss at the RK Nagar by-elections, Alagiri had pinned the blame on Stalin.
For now, the Stalin camp remains unperturbed and does not see Alagiri as a threat to the party.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
- MSI GF63 8RD Review: A No-Compromise Gaming Laptop, With a Seriously Cool Price Tag
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...