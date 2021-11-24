Day after Yogi’s Charge of Akhilesh-Owaisi Bonhomie, SP Ally Rajbhar Says Doors Not Closed for AIMIM

Just a day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s assertion of there being a tacit understanding between Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the politics in the poll-bound state has been stirred up by SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar’s claim of “doors not closed for AIMIM”. Rajbhar’s statement does not just give more strength to the BJP’s allegation, but also puts the Samajwadi Party in a tight spot. This despite Akhilesh Yadav’s open indication of “having no interest in Owaisi and his party”.

Rajbhar on Wednesday told News18, “Doors have not been closed for AIMIM, but Asaduddin Owaisi needs to scale down his demand for seats. If he is ready to contest on just 5 to 10 seats, the SP alliance is open to him.”

On the question of the Samajwadi Party already having expressed its disinterest in Owaisi, Rajbhar claimed that the SP chief had himself asked him to explore the possibilities. “Akhilesh Yadav has never spoken against Owaisi and I am in constant touch with the AIMIM chief,” he said.

While an official response from the Samajwadi Party on Rajbhar’s sensational claim is still awaited, it is interesting to recall that earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav said in response to a question that his party is not interested in the AIMIM, So, unless there is a change of strategy on part of the Samajwadi Party, its ally Rajbhar is merely talking of the impossible.

Sources in AIMIM, meanwhile, told CNN-News18 that there had been no recent dialogue between SBSP chief Rajbhar and Owaisi and that the party is looking to contest around 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with smaller outfits.

Unfazed by these statements, Rajbhar continues to stick to his offer. “Once I am with the Samajwadi Party, my effort to bring other smaller parties including AIMIM onboard will continue,” he said.

The BJP has got another reason to sharpen its attack on its rivals. Party spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, “With Rajbhar’s comment, it is now proven beyond doubt that Owaisi and Akhilesh have the common agenda of minority appeasement in Uttar Pradesh.”

