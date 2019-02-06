English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After Whip Was Issued, 4 Congress MLAs Absent from Karnataka Assembly During Budget Session
On Tuesday, a whip had been issued to all MLAs of the ruling JDS-Congress coalition to be present in the assembly on all days of the budget session.
BJP legislators protest as Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala leaves after addressing the joint session of Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Loading...
Bengaluru Striking a defiant note, the four Congress MLAs who had failed to turn up at the January 18 CLP meeting, remained absent on the first day of the Karnataka assembly session, which began here Wednesday.
The MLAs -- Ramesh Jarkiholi, MaheshKumtalli, Umesh Jadhav, and Nagendra -- did not ascribe any reason for not attending the opening day's session.
On Tuesday, a whip had been issued to all MLAs of the ruling JDS-Congress coalition to be present in the assembly on all days of the budget session.
The whip was seen as a move by the ruling coalition to pre-empt any plans of disgruntled Congress MLAs on the radar of BJP to stay away from the assembly and pose a threat to the stability of the government.
Meanwhile,former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah served a second notice to the MLAs who did not turn up for the CLP meeting.
While thefirst notice was served on January 28, the second was given on Monday.
"Yes, Siddaramaiah has served notices on the four Congress MLAs," said a source close to the Congress leader.
Siddaramaiah noted that despite the earlier notice served to them, seeking an explanation for failing to attend the CLP meeting, the MLAs had not turned up.
"Even though nine days have passed (since the first notice was served), you did not give any explanation about your absence.
Hence you are directed to meet me at the CLP office before orduring the assembly session on February 6 and give your explanation," Siddaramaiah said in a letter to Mahesh Kumtalli, a copy of which is with PTI.
"The contents of the letters to other three MLAs is identical," said a source in Congress.
The four MLAs were allegedly upset with the party for not being inducted into the Kumaraswamy cabinet.
Ramesh Jarkiholi remained inaccessible toparty leaders and had his mobile phone was switched off.
The Congress-JD(S) coalition government had received a setback on January 15 when two independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrew support to the Kumaraswamy government.
Dealing a further blow to Congress, reports emerged that atleast 20 Congress MLAs too had gone missing just around the time when 104 BJP MLAs were huddled in a resort in Gurugram.
Congress and the JD(S) had alleged that the BJP indulged in horse trading to pull down the government.
Congress had, however claimed that all its MLAs were intact and nobody would defect.
To substantiate its claim and to put up a show of unity to allay doubts, the Congress decided to convene a meeting of fits MLAs on January 18.
However, the four MLAs did not show up.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The MLAs -- Ramesh Jarkiholi, MaheshKumtalli, Umesh Jadhav, and Nagendra -- did not ascribe any reason for not attending the opening day's session.
On Tuesday, a whip had been issued to all MLAs of the ruling JDS-Congress coalition to be present in the assembly on all days of the budget session.
The whip was seen as a move by the ruling coalition to pre-empt any plans of disgruntled Congress MLAs on the radar of BJP to stay away from the assembly and pose a threat to the stability of the government.
Meanwhile,former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah served a second notice to the MLAs who did not turn up for the CLP meeting.
While thefirst notice was served on January 28, the second was given on Monday.
"Yes, Siddaramaiah has served notices on the four Congress MLAs," said a source close to the Congress leader.
Siddaramaiah noted that despite the earlier notice served to them, seeking an explanation for failing to attend the CLP meeting, the MLAs had not turned up.
"Even though nine days have passed (since the first notice was served), you did not give any explanation about your absence.
Hence you are directed to meet me at the CLP office before orduring the assembly session on February 6 and give your explanation," Siddaramaiah said in a letter to Mahesh Kumtalli, a copy of which is with PTI.
"The contents of the letters to other three MLAs is identical," said a source in Congress.
The four MLAs were allegedly upset with the party for not being inducted into the Kumaraswamy cabinet.
Ramesh Jarkiholi remained inaccessible toparty leaders and had his mobile phone was switched off.
The Congress-JD(S) coalition government had received a setback on January 15 when two independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrew support to the Kumaraswamy government.
Dealing a further blow to Congress, reports emerged that atleast 20 Congress MLAs too had gone missing just around the time when 104 BJP MLAs were huddled in a resort in Gurugram.
Congress and the JD(S) had alleged that the BJP indulged in horse trading to pull down the government.
Congress had, however claimed that all its MLAs were intact and nobody would defect.
To substantiate its claim and to put up a show of unity to allay doubts, the Congress decided to convene a meeting of fits MLAs on January 18.
However, the four MLAs did not show up.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Throwback Photo with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sridevi
- Priyanka Chopra on Adding Jonas to Her Name: I'm a Little Traditional and Old School Like That
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Highlights: As it Happened
- Arvind Kejriwal-Led Delhi Government Launches Zero Fatality Corridor, To Reduce Road Accidents
- Michael Winterbottom Comes Back to the Indian Subcontinent With The Wedding Guest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results