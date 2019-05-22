Take the pledge to vote

Day Before Lok Sabha Election Results, Smriti Irani Thanks Voters for Believing in 'Bharat'

Irani’s statements come just a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election in which BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 performance.

A J Smith | News18.com

May 22, 2019
Day Before Lok Sabha Election Results, Smriti Irani Thanks Voters for Believing in 'Bharat'
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday thanked people for believing in the ‘Bharat’ and her future as she termed the 2019 general elections “about people versus the Opposition”.

Taking to Twitter, Irani — who is pitted against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Amethi — said: “24 hours to go .. while most of us will be glued to our TV sets tomorrow to watch vote by vote, count by count analysis, here's taking this opportunity to say thank you for the countless blessings of millions across the Nation for my party and my leadership.”










Irani’s statements come just a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election in which BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 performance. In good news for the party, exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the BJP.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah signed off on a resolution meant to serve as a blueprint for an NDA-2 government.
