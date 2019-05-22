Day Before Lok Sabha Election Results, Smriti Irani Thanks Voters for Believing in 'Bharat'

This election was about the people versus the opposition. The people stood firm against the anarchists who screamed ‘ Bharat ke tukde honge’. It is to those citizens that I give my grateful thanks for they resolutely and unabashedly believed in ‘Bharat’ & her future. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 22 May 2019

In the last 5 years not a day went by when Narendra Modi was not subjected to humiliation and hateful barbs by the opposition. However, as karyakartas we take pride that the citizens of the Nation stood by the PM through every endeavour , every initiative. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 22 May 2019

We are all humbled to bear witness to the hard work , the perseverance and the selflessness of karyakartas who seek no post, no glory for self but are purely driven with a strong desire to build a New India— resilient, resurgent, committed to sabka saath, sabka vikas. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 22 May 2019

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday thanked people for believing in the ‘Bharat’ and her future as she termed the 2019 general elections “about people versus the Opposition”.Taking to Twitter, Irani — who is pitted against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Amethi — said: “24 hours to go .. while most of us will be glued to our TV sets tomorrow to watch vote by vote, count by count analysis, here's taking this opportunity to say thank you for the countless blessings of millions across the Nation for my party and my leadership.”Irani’s statements come just a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election in which BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 performance. In good news for the party, exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the BJP.On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah signed off on a resolution meant to serve as a blueprint for an NDA-2 government.