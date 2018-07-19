GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Day Before No-Trust Vote, Modi Govt Gets Shiv Sena on Board

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's decision to accept the motion moved by former BJP ally TDP and others came on the first day of the Monsoon session.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with BJP national president Amit Shah.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena will vote in favour of the BJP-led government during the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday, a source close to party chief Uddhav Thackeray said.

"We will support the BJP. A formal announcement may be made by this evening," the source told PTI. The motion will be the first since the BJP-led NDA government came to power four years ago.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's decision to accept the motion moved by former BJP ally TDP and others came on the first day of the Monsoon session. The decision was a surprise and signalled a shift in strategy from the BJP as the government had blocked the no-confidence motion during the Budget Session of Parliament in March this year.

The Narendra Modi is expected to coast through the motion and sources said that it has the support of at least 314 MPs, well clear of the halfway mark at 268.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the support of other parties for the motion, citing the NDA government's "non-fulfilment of the promise" to grant special status to his state.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party will disclose its stand on the floor of the House. "A decision has been taken. We will let it be known inside the House," he said.

