English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Rally, Posters Depicting Modi as Mahishasura Crop Up
It has been alleged that the posters were put up by the Congress supporters. It also depicts Rahul Gandhi as Lord Rama and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Goddess Durga, who had slain the demon king Mahishasura.
Poster showing Rahul Gandhi as lord Shiva, Priyanka Gandhi as Goddess Durga and PM Modi as Mahishasura in Patna.
Loading...
Patna: A day ahead of a rally by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here, the Bihar Congress on Saturday disowned posters where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been depicted as Mahishasura.
The posters, which have been allegedly put up by Congress supporters, have drawn the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It also depicts Gandhi as Lord Rama and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Goddess Durga, who had slain the demon king Mahishasura.
A case has been registered by a local resident at a civil court here against Gandhi, state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and other party leaders for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments" by coming up with posters that depicted party leaders as Hindu deities.
"This is not a Congress poster. We cannot be held guilty for deeds by people who claim to be our supporters but are not bound by the party discipline," Jha said.
"We would try to find out who has come out with such a poster. If he is found to be in any way associated with the party, strong action will be taken," Prem Chandra Mishra, party MLC and the chairman of the media cell set up for the 'Jan Akanksha' rally, said.
Local resident Rakesh Dutt Mishra has alleged in the petition that Hindus had felt "aggrieved" by the posters, some of which show Gandhi as Lord Rama while some others depict him as Lord Shiva.
The petition, filed under IPC sections 153 A, 295 A, 298 and 120B, relating to insult with intent to cause riot and causing hurt to religious sentiments, is likely to come up for hearing next week.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The posters, which have been allegedly put up by Congress supporters, have drawn the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It also depicts Gandhi as Lord Rama and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Goddess Durga, who had slain the demon king Mahishasura.
A case has been registered by a local resident at a civil court here against Gandhi, state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and other party leaders for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments" by coming up with posters that depicted party leaders as Hindu deities.
"This is not a Congress poster. We cannot be held guilty for deeds by people who claim to be our supporters but are not bound by the party discipline," Jha said.
"We would try to find out who has come out with such a poster. If he is found to be in any way associated with the party, strong action will be taken," Prem Chandra Mishra, party MLC and the chairman of the media cell set up for the 'Jan Akanksha' rally, said.
Local resident Rakesh Dutt Mishra has alleged in the petition that Hindus had felt "aggrieved" by the posters, some of which show Gandhi as Lord Rama while some others depict him as Lord Shiva.
The petition, filed under IPC sections 153 A, 295 A, 298 and 120B, relating to insult with intent to cause riot and causing hurt to religious sentiments, is likely to come up for hearing next week.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Ali Asgar Says He is Bored of Playing Female Characters in Comedy Shows
- The Curious Case of Tata Motors: The Company That Is Getting Younger
- High Interest Cost Continues to Dampen Automobile Sales in India
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results