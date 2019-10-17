Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Day Dreaming': TMC Reacts to Amit Shah's Remark on Winning Two-thirds Majority in Bengal

TMC also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for allegedly trying to drive out Bengalis from Assam in the name of implementation of the National Register of Citizens.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Day Dreaming': TMC Reacts to Amit Shah's Remark on Winning Two-thirds Majority in Bengal
Image for representation.

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress Thursday mocked BJP president Amit Shah for "day dreaming" about forming the next government in Bengal with two-thirds majority and said he and his saffron camp should instead concentrate on reviving the economy.

Shah, also union home minister, had told a news channel during the day that BJP is going to form the government in West Bengal with two-thirds majority in the 2021 assembly polls.

Reacting to Shah's claim, senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee said Shah should stop "day dreaming" about forming the government in the state.

"Instead of day dreaming and making tall claims the BJP leader should first concentrate on his own party and good governance at the Centre. The country's economy has gone for a toss due to the faulty economic policies of the Modi government and BJP should first look into reviving it," he said.

TMC also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for allegedly trying to drive out Bengalis from Assam in the name of implementation of the National Register of Citizens.

The saffron party is planning to replicate the NRC exercise in Bengal but as long as TMC is in power in the state it will never allow such an "divisive exercise" to take place, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

"The BJP is trying to create a panic in Bengal in the name of NRC. Eleven people have already died in the state due to NRC panic. The people of Bengal will give BJP a befitting reply in the next assembly polls in the state," he said.

The omission of a large number of Hindu Bengalis from the final NRC list in BJP-ruled Assam had apparently created panic among the people in West Bengal. Hundreds of them had lined up at government and municipal offices here and across West Bengal in September to collect their birth certificates and necessary documents to be in readiness should NRC be implemented in the state despite assurances by the TMC

government that it would not be allowed.

More than 19 lakh people in Assam have been excluded from the recently published final NRC on August 31. TMC is opposed to the implementation of NRC in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram