DMK Candidates Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and Sumathy Leading in Chennai Constituencies: Top Developments
DMK candidates Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and Sumathy are leading in Chennai Central, Chennai North and Chennai South, respectively.
Chennai Election Results 2019: DMK candidates are leading in all three Lok Sabha seats as per early trends. The capital city of Tamil Nadu has seen much political turmoil since the death of Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, the two Dravidian icons. The first election to be held in the state after the death of the two leaders is also a referendum of sorts on the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam government. While Tamil Nadu recorded an average voter turnout of 71.90%, the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chennai South, Chennai Central and Chennai North recorded low turnout of 56.34 per cent, 58.69 per cent and 63.48 per cent, respectively.
Chennai South is one of the prestigious Lok Sabha constituencies coveted by all. The ruling AIADMK had again fielded sitting MP J Jayavardhan, son of Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar, who faced the DMK's T Sumathi alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Kamal Haasan's MNM candidate R Rangarajan, who is a former IAS officer.
The seat was once represented by luminaries such as DMK founder CN Annadurai, Union Minister (and later President) R Venkataraman, actor Vyjayanthimala Bali and TR Baalu, among others.
However, the constituency suffers from lack of basic facilities such as drinking water and proper sewerage connections, among other things. It comprising six Assembly seats -- Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery and Sholinganallur.
In the Chennai Central constituency, water was a major problem and PMK candidate SR Sam Paul said he would work to solve it by urging the government to build a new reservoir and also by linking rivers.
Paul was up against DMK strongman Dayanidhi Maran, who had won twice from the constituency in 2004 and 2009. The MNM fielded Kameela Nassar from this crucial Lok Sabha seat. In 2014, the seat was won by SR Vijayakumar of the AIADMK.
In Chennai North, former IPS officer AG Mourya contested on a Makkal Needhi Maiam ticket and attempted to lure voters with promises of developing infrastructure and adequate water supply. Mourya during his stint in the police department served North Chennai as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ennore), Assistant Commissioner (Washermenpet), Deputy Commissioner (Washermenpet).
Mourya was up against DMK's Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of former minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam's R Mohan Raj who contested under the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance.
North Chennai constitutes Thiruvottiyur, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (SC) and Royapuram.
