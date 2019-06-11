Take the pledge to vote

Days After Being Sworn in as Odisha CM for 5th Time, Naveen Patnaik Calls On PM Modi in Delhi

The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded elections, has been in power in the state since 2000 and Patnaik elected as CM in all the terms.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
Days After Being Sworn in as Odisha CM for 5th Time, Naveen Patnaik Calls On PM Modi in Delhi
Narendra Modi and Naveen Patnaik meet in New Delhi (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

He met the PM days after being sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the fifth consecutive term.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two leaders meeting.

The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded elections, has been in power in the state since 2000 and Patnaik elected as CM in all the terms.
