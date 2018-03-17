English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days After Bypoll Win, Akhilesh-Mayawati Poster Put up Outside SP Headquarters
The board also carries images of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP leader Azam Khan. Interestingly, Mayawati’s image is the biggest of them all.
The Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati poster outside SP headquarters in Lucknow.
Lucknow: Days after winning the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, posters of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have sprung up at SP headquarters in Lucknow.
The poster, put up by SP worker Ahmad Lari, thanks the people of Phulpur and Gorakhpur for the win. The board also carries images of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP leader Azam Khan. Interestingly, Mayawati’s image is the biggest of them all.
After the SP won the bypolls with the help of the BSP, Akhilesh Yadav went to meet Mayawati at her Mall Avenue residence and thanked her for the support that she gave.
The BJP, on Wednesday, suffered a double jolt as it was trounced by the in the high-stake bypolls for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. Significantly, Gorakhpur was earlier held by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was Phulpur’s elected representative.
Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a sizeable margin of 59,460 votes to win the Phulpur bypoll. In Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad of SP defeated his BJP rival by a margin of 21,961 votes.
Gorakhpur has long been considered a BJP stronghold with Adityanath representing the seat in Lok Sabha five times. Before him, his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath was the MP from the seat. Phulpur, once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat.
Also Watch
The poster, put up by SP worker Ahmad Lari, thanks the people of Phulpur and Gorakhpur for the win. The board also carries images of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP leader Azam Khan. Interestingly, Mayawati’s image is the biggest of them all.
After the SP won the bypolls with the help of the BSP, Akhilesh Yadav went to meet Mayawati at her Mall Avenue residence and thanked her for the support that she gave.
The BJP, on Wednesday, suffered a double jolt as it was trounced by the in the high-stake bypolls for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. Significantly, Gorakhpur was earlier held by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was Phulpur’s elected representative.
Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a sizeable margin of 59,460 votes to win the Phulpur bypoll. In Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad of SP defeated his BJP rival by a margin of 21,961 votes.
Gorakhpur has long been considered a BJP stronghold with Adityanath representing the seat in Lok Sabha five times. Before him, his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath was the MP from the seat. Phulpur, once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- ISL: Chhetri Calls Final Against Chennaiyin as 'Most Important Game of His Life'
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2