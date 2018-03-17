Days After Bypoll Win, Akhilesh-Mayawati Poster Put up Outside SP Headquarters

Days after winning the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, posters of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have sprung up at SP headquarters in Lucknow.The poster, put up by SP worker Ahmad Lari, thanks the people of Phulpur and Gorakhpur for the win. The board also carries images of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP leader Azam Khan. Interestingly, Mayawati’s image is the biggest of them all.After the SP won the bypolls with the help of the BSP, Akhilesh Yadav went to meet Mayawati at her Mall Avenue residence and thanked her for the support that she gave.The BJP, on Wednesday, suffered a double jolt as it was trounced by the in the high-stake bypolls for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. Significantly, Gorakhpur was earlier held by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was Phulpur’s elected representative.Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a sizeable margin of 59,460 votes to win the Phulpur bypoll. In Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad of SP defeated his BJP rival by a margin of 21,961 votes.Gorakhpur has long been considered a BJP stronghold with Adityanath representing the seat in Lok Sabha five times. Before him, his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath was the MP from the seat. Phulpur, once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat.