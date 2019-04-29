Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Days After Campaign Ban, Maneka Gandhi Receives Stern Warning From EC Over ABCD Remark

The BJP candidate from Sultanpur had said that she isn't willing to work as eagerly in villagers where the party does not get as many votes.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Days After Campaign Ban, Maneka Gandhi Receives Stern Warning From EC Over ABCD Remark
Union Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday "strongly condemned" Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for her "ABCD" remark in Sultanpur where she warned voters that government work suffers in areas which do not vote for her.

The commission also warned her not to repeat "such misconduct in future".

The EC order said Maneka not only violated provisions of the model code, but also the Representation of the People Act dealing with "corrupt practice".

Addressing a poll meeting in Sarkoda village in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh on April 14, Maneka had said, "We win in Pilibhit every time, so what is the parameter that we work more for one village and less for the other?"

"The parameter is that we segregate all villages as A, B, C, and D. The village where we get 80 per cent votes is A, the village in which we get 60 per cent is B, the village in which we get 50 per cent is kept in C category and the village where we get less than 50 per cent is marked as D."

She said the development work first happens in all A category villages. Then comes B and only after work in B is done, we start with C, the minister had said.

On April 15, the poll panel had reprimanded her and barred her from holding campaigning for 48 hours for her communal remarks.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram