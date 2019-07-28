Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Days After Collapse of Coalition Govt in Karnataka, JD(S) Patriarch Deve Gowda Puts Onus of Alliance's Future on Congress

The former Prime Minister also made it clear that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah would officially be the leader of the opposition in the Assembly and not his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Days After Collapse of Coalition Govt in Karnataka, JD(S) Patriarch Deve Gowda Puts Onus of Alliance's Future on Congress
File photo of JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda on Sunday said the future of his party's alliance with the Congress would depend on the decision of the high command of the grand old party, based on the advice of their Karnataka leadership.

The former Prime Minister also made it clear that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah would officially be the leader of the opposition in the Assembly and not his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"It was on the orders of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who has now resigned as party president, that Kumaraswamy had agreed to become Chief Minister. The future (of the alliance) will depend on whatever the high command (Congress) will decide, based on the advice of their party state leaders. I don't want to comment on it further now," Gowda told reporters.

"Kumaraswamy is not officially the leader of the opposition. For three years and eight months of Yediyurappa's government, Siddarmaiah will officially be the leader of the opposition... Kumarawamy is the floor leader of a political party," he added.

A day after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, the coalition leadership, including Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday had remained non-committal on the future of their alliance.

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao too had maintained that the alliance was decided by the high command and the state unit would follow its instructions on the

matter.

The Congress and JD(S), considered arch rivals, especially in old Mysuru region, had joined hands to form a coalition government after the May 2018 Assembly polls threw up a hung verdict.

Both parties were routed in the recent Lok Sabha polls, winning just one seat each of total of 28 seats in the state, as grassroots level workers of both parties were not happy with the alliance. Coalition worries and dissidence within had repeatedly threatened the government's stability and raised questions about its longevity.

The resignation of 15 MLAs — 12 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — and independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh withdrawing their support to the coalition government, compounded matters, pushing the government to the brink.

In the trial of legislative strength after resignation of the MLAs, Kumaraswamy had garnered 99 votes against the 105 by the opposition BJP, following which he resigned.

Responding to a question, Gowda said he would react to charges levelled against him and his son Kumaraswamy by rebel MLAs once they come back and 'reveal certain things." "I will meet the press and react after that," he said.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 more Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law, taking the total tally of disqualified

legislators to 17, which will not have any direct impact on Yediyurappa government's trust vote on Monday.

Gowda also got emotional as he pointed out that he could not give government positions to many loyal party workers, despite being in power. "We were in difficulty... I did not give positions to Karyakartas who fought for me," he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram