Days After Dropping Party Veterans, Amit Shah May Meet LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Today
The BJP has replaced Advani, who represented Gandhinagar for many years, with Shah as its candidate from the constituency in Gujarat. Joshi has been replaced with Satyadev Pachauri in Kanpur.
File image of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah may meet party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Monday, days after the party dropped both leaders as its Lok Sabha candidates.
Joshi issued a statement, saying the party told him it would not nominate him as the BJP candidate from Kanpur. While Advani has not said anything about being dropped from the party's list of Lok Sabha candidates, he wrote a blog asserting his party never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national".
Shah is likely to meet both leaders on the day the party released its manifesto.
