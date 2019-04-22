English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days After EC Rap Over 'Modi ki Sena' Comment, Army Again Finds Mention in Yogi's Speech
Adityanath claimed that during Congress rule China entered Indian territory at will and play with the country's security. But under Modi's leadership, soldiers forced China to move back after a two-month stand-off in Doklam, he said.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Baharampur/Bongaon(WB): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had been reprimanded by Election Commission for referring Indian Army as 'Modiji ki Sena', on Monday called on it (army) to depict a strong India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He claimed that during the Congress rule China used to enter Indian territory at will and play with the country's security. "But you have seen how strongly the government has acted under Modiji's leadership? Dokalam is an example before you. China had tried to enter Dokalam, which is in Bhutan, an Indian protectorate. Indian soldiers did not allow China to enter and after a two-month stand off, was forced to move back," he said while speaking at election rallies here.
Adityanath said that after the Pulwama attack, all terrorists involved were killed within 72 hours and the Indian Air Force entered Pakistan territory and destroyed terror camps at Balakot. "This is the first time that a government has acted with such strong resolve," he said.
The UP chief minister claimed that Congress wants to play with the security of 130 crore people of the country. The party in its election manifesto for the 2019 parliamentary elections, has promised to review the provisions of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and sedition law.
Asserting that there should not be any differentiation among the people of the country on the basis of creed, language or religion, Adityanath said that when Modi became the prime minister he had given the slogan of "sabka sath sabka vikas".
"He (Modi) had said development of all will be done with the participation of everybody, but will not indulge in appeasement of anyone. But Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Communists are doing this in Bengal," the UP chief minister said.
Bengal is the seat of nationalism and must not be allowed to be used as the base of extremism and Naxalite movement. These parties played with the security of Bengal along with that of the country, he added.
