English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Exiting Chouhan Govt, 'Computer Baba' Expelled from Digambar Akhara, Denied Entry in Mahakumbh
‘Computer Baba’ was among five religious leaders who were accorded the Minister of State status by the Shivraj government in April this year for Narmada conservation.
File photo of Computer Baba. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Loading...
Ujjain: Namdas Tyagi, popularly known among his devotees as ‘Computer Baba’, was on Thursday expelled from Sri Panch Ani Digambar Akhara, just days after he retaliated against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
Tyagi was also barred from entering the Mahakumbh, which will be organised at Prayag by the council of 13 Akharas in January.
‘Computer Baba’ was among five religious leaders who were accorded the Minister of State status by the Shivraj government in April this year for Narmada conservation.
The controversial seer, however, quit the ministerial berth and accused the chief minister of not keeping a tab on illegal mining in the Narmada riverbed. He also alleged that the state government had failed to do enough for cow protection.
After the ‘akhara’ decided to expel the seer, a council of 13 ‘akharas’ of Sanatan Dharm ratified the decision of barring his entry into the 2019 Prayag Mahakumbh.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Mahamandleshwars Mahants and Khad Darshan Sadhus at Sri Panch Ani Digambar Akhara on Thursday.
“By misusing the saint community for personal and political gains, Namdev Das Tyagi has breached the oath he took when the post of Mahamandleshwar was handed to him,” Mahant Shivshankar Das, national secretary of Digambar Akhara, said.
Mahant Shivshankar Das added that seers have nothing to do with politics as they are neither with the government nor with the Opposition. “While misusing his religious title, Tyagi has dented the spirit of Sanatan Dharm and brought disrepute to 13 ‘akharas’.”
The seer came under the scanner after he was accused of paying seers to attend conclaves he organised in Indore and Gwalior. He, however, denied the accusations. Tyagi was not available for comment.
Tyagi was also barred from entering the Mahakumbh, which will be organised at Prayag by the council of 13 Akharas in January.
‘Computer Baba’ was among five religious leaders who were accorded the Minister of State status by the Shivraj government in April this year for Narmada conservation.
The controversial seer, however, quit the ministerial berth and accused the chief minister of not keeping a tab on illegal mining in the Narmada riverbed. He also alleged that the state government had failed to do enough for cow protection.
After the ‘akhara’ decided to expel the seer, a council of 13 ‘akharas’ of Sanatan Dharm ratified the decision of barring his entry into the 2019 Prayag Mahakumbh.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Mahamandleshwars Mahants and Khad Darshan Sadhus at Sri Panch Ani Digambar Akhara on Thursday.
“By misusing the saint community for personal and political gains, Namdev Das Tyagi has breached the oath he took when the post of Mahamandleshwar was handed to him,” Mahant Shivshankar Das, national secretary of Digambar Akhara, said.
Mahant Shivshankar Das added that seers have nothing to do with politics as they are neither with the government nor with the Opposition. “While misusing his religious title, Tyagi has dented the spirit of Sanatan Dharm and brought disrepute to 13 ‘akharas’.”
The seer came under the scanner after he was accused of paying seers to attend conclaves he organised in Indore and Gwalior. He, however, denied the accusations. Tyagi was not available for comment.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
- Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...