After Exiting Chouhan Govt, 'Computer Baba' Expelled from Digambar Akhara, Denied Entry in Mahakumbh

Namdas Tyagi, popularly known among his devotees as ‘Computer Baba’, was on Thursday expelled from Sri Panch Ani Digambar Akhara, just days after he retaliated against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.Tyagi was also barred from entering the Mahakumbh, which will be organised at Prayag by the council of 13 Akharas in January.‘Computer Baba’ was among five religious leaders who were accorded the Minister of State status by the Shivraj government in April this year for Narmada conservation.The controversial seer, however, quit the ministerial berth and accused the chief minister of not keeping a tab on illegal mining in the Narmada riverbed. He also alleged that the state government had failed to do enough for cow protection.After the ‘akhara’ decided to expel the seer, a council of 13 ‘akharas’ of Sanatan Dharm ratified the decision of barring his entry into the 2019 Prayag Mahakumbh.The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Mahamandleshwars Mahants and Khad Darshan Sadhus at Sri Panch Ani Digambar Akhara on Thursday.“By misusing the saint community for personal and political gains, Namdev Das Tyagi has breached the oath he took when the post of Mahamandleshwar was handed to him,” Mahant Shivshankar Das, national secretary of Digambar Akhara, said.Mahant Shivshankar Das added that seers have nothing to do with politics as they are neither with the government nor with the Opposition. “While misusing his religious title, Tyagi has dented the spirit of Sanatan Dharm and brought disrepute to 13 ‘akharas’.”The seer came under the scanner after he was accused of paying seers to attend conclaves he organised in Indore and Gwalior. He, however, denied the accusations. Tyagi was not available for comment.​