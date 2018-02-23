English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days After Haasan’s Grand Party Launch, Rajinikanth Urges Fans to Make Noise at the Right Time
Rajinikanth had on December 31 last announced that he will launch his political party and contest from all 234 seats in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
File photo of Tamil actor Rajinikanth while announcing his political entry. (Image: PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Tamil 'superstar' Rajinikanth on Friday said efforts were on to build a strong foundation for his proposed political party and asked his fans to keep quiet and "make noise at the right time."
"It is being said others are making (political) noise and they (his fans and supporters) are keeping quiet. Let the others make noise, let us make the noise at the right time," he said to thunderous applause by his supporters.
While Rajinikanth did not take any names on those making the apparent political noise, it is being seen as a veiled reference to his contemporary and one-time co-star Kamal Haasan, who has launched his political party "Makkal Needhi Maiam" (MNM) in Madurai two days ago.
Addressing his fans and supporters from Tirunelveli district here, the superstar said if a political party in the state had the 'guarantee of a votebank,' it was due to the "foundation" it had created.
"We need (such) a strong foundation," he said adding efforts were on in this regard. Even to run a family "the head should be" proper, Rajinikanth said, adding right now the focus was on to create a foundation to support a strong structure -- the political party.
Rajinikanth had on December 31 last announced that he will launch his political party and contest from all 234 seats in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Haasan had met Rajinikanth and leaders of various political parties ahead of launching his political party.
Rajinikanth had then said he prayed for "divine blessings" to be bestowed on his 'friend' Haasan and wished him success in his political endeavours. He also said he and Hassan had different styles in cinema, a possible indication that they may go separate ways in politics too.
Also Watch
"It is being said others are making (political) noise and they (his fans and supporters) are keeping quiet. Let the others make noise, let us make the noise at the right time," he said to thunderous applause by his supporters.
While Rajinikanth did not take any names on those making the apparent political noise, it is being seen as a veiled reference to his contemporary and one-time co-star Kamal Haasan, who has launched his political party "Makkal Needhi Maiam" (MNM) in Madurai two days ago.
Addressing his fans and supporters from Tirunelveli district here, the superstar said if a political party in the state had the 'guarantee of a votebank,' it was due to the "foundation" it had created.
"We need (such) a strong foundation," he said adding efforts were on in this regard. Even to run a family "the head should be" proper, Rajinikanth said, adding right now the focus was on to create a foundation to support a strong structure -- the political party.
Rajinikanth had on December 31 last announced that he will launch his political party and contest from all 234 seats in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Haasan had met Rajinikanth and leaders of various political parties ahead of launching his political party.
Rajinikanth had then said he prayed for "divine blessings" to be bestowed on his 'friend' Haasan and wished him success in his political endeavours. He also said he and Hassan had different styles in cinema, a possible indication that they may go separate ways in politics too.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street