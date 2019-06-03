English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days After Lok Sabha Election Victory, Azam Khan Says He is Thinking of Quitting Seat to Contest Assembly Polls
The Samajwadi Party leader said that he is considering quitting his Lok Sabha seat since there are no doctors or health facilities in his constitiuency.
File photo of former UP minister Azam Khan
Rampur: Within days of being elected to the Lok Sabha, Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, has now said that he is thinking of quitting his seat and contesting the next Assembly elections.
"There are no doctors or health facilities in my constituency. We are running a hospital but there can be attempts to dismantle it. Barrage should be constructed, its construction is pending. I am thinking of quitting from Parliament and contesting the state Assembly elections. It is possible that I will contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections," Azam Khan told reporters in here.
He said that the welfares of the people in his constituency was of prime importance and he was willing to let go of any position for this.
Azam Khan had defeated BJP's Jaya Prada from the Rampur parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
He was speaking at a press conference in his constituency after a complaint was reportedly filed against him for obstructing government work and occupying public property without permission for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
Denying all the charges, Khan said, "Whatever has happened is not hidden from everyone. To remove me from the state, all types of efforts have been made-- there was also an attempt to kill me. My license was cancelled.
"Also, there was a conspiracy to kill me in an encounter by putting serious allegations on me. Newspapers have written that among all the winning MPs, I am number one and the biggest criminal MP because there are maximum cases against me."
Replying to a question, he said that he had bought the property from the previous government and had the papers to prove it.
(With IANS inputs)
