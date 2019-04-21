Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Days After Maneka’s 'No Job for Muslims' Jibe, Son Says Will Help Muslims Even if They Don’t Vote

The junior Gandhi’s accommodating approach comes a week after his mother, Maneka, created a flutter with her remark that if she wins without the help of Muslim voters, she will not help them with providing jobs.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
File photo of BJP MP Varun Gandhi.
New Delhi: Days after his mother and Union minister Maneka Gandhi drew criticism for telling Muslim voters that she won’t work for them if they don’t vote for her, her son and BJP’s Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday said that he would provide them jobs even if they don’t vote for him.

In this election, mother-son duo Maneka and Varun Gandhi have swapped their respective constituencies.

While addressing an election rally on Sunday, Varun said, “I just want to say one thing to my Muslim brother that if you vote for me, I will feel good. But even if you don’t, it’s okay. You can still demand jobs from me.”




The junior Gandhi’s accommodating approach comes a week after his mother, Maneka, created a flutter with her remark that if she wins without the help of Muslim voters, she will not help them with providing jobs. The statement had even made EC issue a notice to her, which was followed by a two-day ban.
She had said, “I am winning the election… With the help and love of people. But if I win without help from Muslims, the feelings are soured. Then when Muslims come seeking jobs, I will think let it be, what difference does it make? After all, jobs are a kind of trade.”

Pilibhit will vote on April 23, while Sultanpur will vote on May 12.Gandhi, who won from Sis contesting from Pilibhit this time, said he will provide jobs to Muslim voters who don’t even support him but added that if they vote for him, he will be very happy.

Pilibhit will vote on April 23, while Sultanpur will vote on May 12.
