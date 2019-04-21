Days After Maneka’s 'No Job for Muslims' Jibe, Son Says Will Help Muslims Even if They Don’t Vote

#WATCH BJP's Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit, earlier today: Bas mein ek cheez Muslim bhai ko bolna chahta hun ki agar aapne mujhe vote diya toh mujhe bahut accha lagega, agar aapne mujhe vote nahi diya, koi baat nahi, tab bhi mujh se kaam le le na, koi dikat ki baat nahi. pic.twitter.com/xMLzreAJ1k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2019

Days after his mother and Union minister Maneka Gandhi drew criticism for telling Muslim voters that she won’t work for them if they don’t vote for her, her son and BJP’s Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday said that he would provide them jobs even if they don’t vote for him.In this election, mother-son duo Maneka and Varun Gandhi have swapped their respective constituencies.While addressing an election rally on Sunday, Varun said, “I just want to say one thing to my Muslim brother that if you vote for me, I will feel good. But even if you don’t, it’s okay. You can still demand jobs from me.”The junior Gandhi’s accommodating approach comes a week after his mother, Maneka, created a flutter with her remark that if she wins without the help of Muslim voters, she will not help them with providing jobs. The statement had even made EC issue a notice to her, which was followed by a two-day ban.She had said, “I am winning the election… With the help and love of people. But if I win without help from Muslims, the feelings are soured. Then when Muslims come seeking jobs, I will think let it be, what difference does it make? After all, jobs are a kind of trade.”Pilibhit will vote on April 23, while Sultanpur will vote on May 12.Gandhi, who won from Sis contesting from Pilibhit this time, said he will provide jobs to Muslim voters who don’t even support him but added that if they vote for him, he will be very happy.Pilibhit will vote on April 23, while Sultanpur will vote on May 12.