English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After MSP Hike, PM Modi to Hold 'Kisan Kalyan' Rally in Punjab
Kisan Kalyan Rally is being held in the Malwa region of Punjab which has the largest number of farmers and has also been Akali dominated area. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will aslo be present.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narender Modi will begin BJP campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with “Kisan Kalyan” rally in Punjab’s Malout town on July 11.
The rally is being touted as important since the recent announcement of enhanced Minimum Support Price (MSP). There are hopes of some major announcements at the rally as well.
Kisan Kalyan Rally is being held in the Malwa region of Punjab which has the largest number of farmers and has also been Akali dominated area. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will aslo be present.
SAD is expecting a surge in the party ranks and public support with the rally. Akalis have hailed the MSP hike by the Modi government.
BJP and SAD are expecting huge turnout at Wednesday’s rally. Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal will share the stage with the Prime Minsiter. Badal will attend a rally for the first time since 2017.
In the 2018-19 general budget, NDA government had hiked MSP by Rs 3,700 crore in view of the 2019 polls. SAD-BJP alliance plan to pull crowds on their own for the rally. State BJP President Shwet Malik has claimed that the stage is meant for a farmers’ welfare rally but farmers will thank the PM for the highest ever MSP hike.
While campaigning for the last Lok Sabha polls, Modi had promised to implement Swaminathan Commission report in the country if voted to power. This promise remains unfulfilled even after four and a half years. Farmers’ organisations are gearing up to hold protests against the rally.
Also Watch
The rally is being touted as important since the recent announcement of enhanced Minimum Support Price (MSP). There are hopes of some major announcements at the rally as well.
Kisan Kalyan Rally is being held in the Malwa region of Punjab which has the largest number of farmers and has also been Akali dominated area. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will aslo be present.
SAD is expecting a surge in the party ranks and public support with the rally. Akalis have hailed the MSP hike by the Modi government.
BJP and SAD are expecting huge turnout at Wednesday’s rally. Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal will share the stage with the Prime Minsiter. Badal will attend a rally for the first time since 2017.
In the 2018-19 general budget, NDA government had hiked MSP by Rs 3,700 crore in view of the 2019 polls. SAD-BJP alliance plan to pull crowds on their own for the rally. State BJP President Shwet Malik has claimed that the stage is meant for a farmers’ welfare rally but farmers will thank the PM for the highest ever MSP hike.
While campaigning for the last Lok Sabha polls, Modi had promised to implement Swaminathan Commission report in the country if voted to power. This promise remains unfulfilled even after four and a half years. Farmers’ organisations are gearing up to hold protests against the rally.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Pakistan Cricket Team’s Travel Delayed Due to Financial Crunch for Zimbabwe
- Edwin Van der Sar Backs Belgium to Lift First FIFA World Cup Crown
- Chandigarh Traffic Police to Issue Challan of Rs 300 for not Using Car’s Side View Mirrors
- Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon