After MSP Hike, PM Modi to Hold 'Kisan Kalyan' Rally in Punjab

Prime Minister Narender Modi will begin BJP campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with “Kisan Kalyan” rally in Punjab’s Malout town on July 11.The rally is being touted as important since the recent announcement of enhanced Minimum Support Price (MSP). There are hopes of some major announcements at the rally as well.Kisan Kalyan Rally is being held in the Malwa region of Punjab which has the largest number of farmers and has also been Akali dominated area. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will aslo be present.SAD is expecting a surge in the party ranks and public support with the rally. Akalis have hailed the MSP hike by the Modi government.BJP and SAD are expecting huge turnout at Wednesday’s rally. Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal will share the stage with the Prime Minsiter. Badal will attend a rally for the first time since 2017.In the 2018-19 general budget, NDA government had hiked MSP by Rs 3,700 crore in view of the 2019 polls. SAD-BJP alliance plan to pull crowds on their own for the rally. State BJP President Shwet Malik has claimed that the stage is meant for a farmers’ welfare rally but farmers will thank the PM for the highest ever MSP hike.While campaigning for the last Lok Sabha polls, Modi had promised to implement Swaminathan Commission report in the country if voted to power. This promise remains unfulfilled even after four and a half years. Farmers’ organisations are gearing up to hold protests against the rally.