Days After Tezpur MP Resigns, Assam BJP Says Himanta Biswa Sarma Will Not Contest Polls

Assam BJP chief had reportedly said that the party's central committee was impressed with Sarma as the convener of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and had offered him to 'pick a seat anywhere in India for the general elections.'

Tulika Devi | News18

Updated:March 18, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be contesting from the Tezpur constituency in Assam and will focus on election campaigning in the northeast, the Assam BJP leadership said after meeting PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi.

“As the convener of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Bishwa Sharma will look after the election campaigning of Assam and entire north-east. For this reason we have dropped his name from the list of contesting candidates," BJP’s Assam chief Ranjit Kumar Das said.

The development comes days after sitting MP from Tezpur constituency RP Sharma resigned citing ‘unfair and unbiased’ treatment amid reports of Sarma’s candidature from the seat. Reportedly, PM Modi was not happy with his resignation.

Earlier Sarma’s name was considered on Ram Madhav’s recommendation. He is said to be the key man for expanding BJP's stronghold in Assam and other northeastern states.

Assam BJP chief had reportedly said that the BJP’s central committee was impressed with Sarma’s leadership as the convener of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and has offered him to 'pick a seat anywhere in India for the general elections.'
