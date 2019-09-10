Take the pledge to vote

Days After Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Admits to Slowdown, His Colleague Nityanand Rai Says Growth on Track

Nityanand Rai, who is considered to have played a key role in BJP's victory in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls, said India was witnessing a strong financial growth that would help achieve a $5-trillion economy over the next few years.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

September 10, 2019
Days After Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Admits to Slowdown, His Colleague Nityanand Rai Says Growth on Track
Union Minister Nityanand Rai speaks at a press conference in Bhopal on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter@nityanandraibjp)
Bhopal: Days after Pratap Singh Sarangi, a minister in the Narendra Modi government, admitted to a slight economic slowdown in the country, his colleague Nityanand Rai said India was witnessing a strong financial growth that would help achieve a $5-trillion economy over the next few years.

Rai, who is considered to have played a key role in BJP massive victory in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls, was in Bhopal on Tuesday to talk about the Modi government’s achievement in the first 100 days of governance.

Asked about his Cabinet colleague’s (Sarangi) remarks wherein the latter talked about a slowdown, Rai said the Indian economy was as strong as ever and cited the examples of bailout packages offered to several sectors. “Concrete measures are being taken to help weaker sectors as we are eyeing a $5- trillion economy,” said the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

While heaping praises on the NDA government for abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said the move would pave the way for uprooting terrorism. “This has led to strengthening the country’s unity and integrity,” said Bihar BJP president said.

When asked about the five per cent GDP growth and at least 5,000 people losing jobs daily, Rai said no jobs were being lost as infrastructure was growing and big companies were making investments that led to increase in production. Also, agricultural production was on the rise and lakhs of Indians were availing loans under Mudra yojana, the minister said before abruptly ending the press briefing.

On Saturday, Sarangi, the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, while on a trip to Sehore, had accepted that GST and demonetisation had led to economic slowdown in the country. However, he had added that things would improve soon.

Meanwhile, Rai also advised the government’s critics against making any comment that could affect the country’s national security. This said while commenting on former Congress president Rahul Rahul’s remarks on the government’s move on Kashmir.

When asked about the resentment brewing among citizens over steep penalties due to the amended Motor Vehicles Act, Rai said every state should implement the new norms as they were meant to ensure public safety and had nothing to do with Centre-state tussle. “Traffic challans have come down drastically since implementation of the new road safety norms,” Rai added.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
