Days Ahead of Polls, 15 Mumbai Congress Office-bearers Suspended for 'Anti-party Activities'
The Congress, which has entered into an alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP, is contesting 29 of the 36 assembly seats in Mumbai.
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Mumbai: Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad on Thursday suspended 15 office-bearers for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing campaign for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra.
A statement from the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) said the decision to suspend the 15 office- bearers till further notice was taken on the instructions of Avinash Pande, the election in-charge for Mumbai.
These office-bearers were found engaging in "anti-party" activities during the poll campaign, it said.
In the 2014 elections, the Congress could win only five seats in the financial capital.
