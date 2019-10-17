Take the pledge to vote

Days Ahead of Polls, 15 Mumbai Congress Office-bearers Suspended for 'Anti-party Activities'

The Congress, which has entered into an alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP, is contesting 29 of the 36 assembly seats in Mumbai.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Days Ahead of Polls, 15 Mumbai Congress Office-bearers Suspended for 'Anti-party Activities'
Image for representation. (Image: AP)

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad on Thursday suspended 15 office-bearers for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing campaign for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra.

A statement from the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) said the decision to suspend the 15 office- bearers till further notice was taken on the instructions of Avinash Pande, the election in-charge for Mumbai.

These office-bearers were found engaging in "anti-party" activities during the poll campaign, it said.

The Congress, which has entered into an alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP, is contesting 29 of the 36 assembly seats in Mumbai.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress could win only five seats in the financial capital.

