Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Days Ahead of Polls, Political Bickering Continues in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena Reacts to Modi's Dig at Ally

This is not the first time at Thackeray's party has taken a dig at ally BJP in its editorial. It had in August criticised the Modi regime for the drift in the economy.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Days Ahead of Polls, Political Bickering Continues in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena Reacts to Modi's Dig at Ally
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Reacting to PM Modi's veiled jibe at Shiv Sena's "loudmouths", the party on Saturday said that the comment by the prime minister was meant for leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders itself.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the statement was for BJP leaders as they themselves have been acting as motormouths. "We must understand the PM's frustration and anger in Nasik," the editorial adds.

Uddhav Thackeray-led reaction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Nashik took a jibe at Sena, without naming it. "I am amazed at the 'bayan bahadurs and badbole' (loudmouths) on the Ram Mandir issue. Everyone in the country respects the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing the case. I want to tell these people with folded hands to have faith in the judicial system," Modi said.

Shiv Sena has been demanding construction of the Ram temple and asking the Modi government to take steps in that direction like it did on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Centre take a "courageous decision" to bring in a law to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

This is not the first time at Thackeray's party has taken a dig at ally BJP in its editorial. It had in August criticised the Modi regime for the drift in the economy. "PM Modi's dream of modern India had triggered largescale unemployment. Although Modi has won (the Lok Sabha elections), the financial situation is explosive," it said in Saamna.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram