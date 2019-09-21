Days Ahead of Polls, Political Bickering Continues in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena Reacts to Modi's Dig at Ally

New Delhi: Reacting to PM Modi's veiled jibe at Shiv Sena's "loudmouths", the party on Saturday said that the comment by the prime minister was meant for leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders itself.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the statement was for BJP leaders as they themselves have been acting as motormouths. "We must understand the PM's frustration and anger in Nasik," the editorial adds.

Uddhav Thackeray-led reaction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Nashik took a jibe at Sena, without naming it. "I am amazed at the 'bayan bahadurs and badbole' (loudmouths) on the Ram Mandir issue. Everyone in the country respects the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing the case. I want to tell these people with folded hands to have faith in the judicial system," Modi said.

Shiv Sena has been demanding construction of the Ram temple and asking the Modi government to take steps in that direction like it did on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Centre take a "courageous decision" to bring in a law to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

This is not the first time at Thackeray's party has taken a dig at ally BJP in its editorial. It had in August criticised the Modi regime for the drift in the economy. "PM Modi's dream of modern India had triggered largescale unemployment. Although Modi has won (the Lok Sabha elections), the financial situation is explosive," it said in Saamna.

